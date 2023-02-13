Edit Account-Sign Out
Annual awards ceremony for Chichester

Chichester District council’s annual awards ceremony took pace on February 7.

By Kim MartinContributor
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 2:49pm
Mayor with the recipients
For the 2022 ceremony, awards were given out in the Civic and Community categories as well as three new blue plaques being awarded for display on buildings around the city commemorating important historical connections.Citations were read by Chichester City Councillors before the recipients were presented with their award by the Mayor of Chichester.The awards presented were:Civic Awards• Ruth Taunt• Wendy Walker• Dr John Mason• Penny TomlinsonCommunity Awards• Contact 88• Roussillon Park• South Downs Planetarium• Chichester Natural History SocietyBlue Plaque• 1 Franklin Place – remembering David Goodman• Market House – remembering Ethel Margaret “Madge” Turner• 1a St Martin’s Square – remembering Alan Badel

