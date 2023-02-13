Annual awards ceremony for Chichester

For the 2022 ceremony, awards were given out in the Civic and Community categories as well as three new blue plaques being awarded for display on buildings around the city commemorating important historical connections.Citations were read by Chichester City Councillors before the recipients were presented with their award by the Mayor of Chichester.The awards presented were:Civic Awards• Ruth Taunt• Wendy Walker• Dr John Mason• Penny TomlinsonCommunity Awards• Contact 88• Roussillon Park• South Downs Planetarium• Chichester Natural History SocietyBlue Plaque• 1 Franklin Place – remembering David Goodman• Market House – remembering Ethel Margaret “Madge” Turner• 1a St Martin’s Square – remembering Alan Badel