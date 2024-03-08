Another tenant for The Create Building as British Airways Holidays signs up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This signing follows the announcement in December that Varian Medical Systems Ltd had agreed a lease for half of the sixth floor and that a lease has been signed for another company to take the whole of the seventh floor.

The Create Building is a nine-storey building with 5.5 floors of Grade A commercial office space. It’s owned by Crawley Borough Council and rental income will help maintain services in the future.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “This signing is fantastic news and comes hot on the heels of the seventh floor being leased.

The Create Building from the air

“I look forward to welcoming British Airways Holidays staff to The Create Building and wish them many years of success in their new home.”

Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “British Airways Holidays, one of the UK’s leading, largest, and most trusted tour operators, is looking forward to moving to the very heart of Crawley and becoming the latest tenants of The Create Building.

“With its close proximity to London Gatwick and excellent transport links, The Create Building is the perfect base for our business as we continue to offer great value holidays to our customers.”

Adam Godfrey, Senior Partner of SHW and in the letting team for The Create Building, said: “This is great news for The Create Building and the town centre office market, again demonstration that the quality of environment and efficiency of operation of buildings are high on the agenda.

The Create Building entrance

“I am sure that British Airways Holidays will enjoy being in The Create Building.

“We are now some 50 per cent let, 15 months from completion, a strong letting record.”