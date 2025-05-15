Anoushka Shankar offers new album at Brighton Festival

Music will once again be central to this year’s Brighton Festival, with highlights including the first performance of guest director Anoushka Shankar’s new album Chapter III: We Return to Light in the UK (Sunday, May 25, Brighton Dome Concert Hall).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a diverse line-up of strong female talent including Arooj Aftab, Nadine Shah and MOVES Festival; a groundbreaking new immersive show from electronic artist Max Cooper; new collaborations and global artists including Aruna Sairam & Ganavya, Amadou & Mariam and Seckou Keita; and late-night parties with Shiva Soundsystem’s Nerm & Friends and London DJ/producer Ahadadream.

Guest director, the Grammy-nominated, composer and activist Anoushka, has worked with Brighton Festival to promise an “inspiring, culture-crossing contemporary music programme which centres collaboration and celebrates boldness, diversity and connection.” The programme offers opportunities for people to come together and imagine new possibilities, in line with the Brighton Festival 2025 theme New Dawn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anoushka said: “By bringing together artists and modalities from all over the world, with their rich and varied heritages, we can reimagine what's possible, through music. There are so many artists that I’m excited about, who will bring their unique perspectives, creativity and passion to the Festival. It’s a music programme we want everyone to connect with and feel part of and feel inspired by.”

Anoushka Shankar will perform her brand-new album Chapter III: We Return to Light for the first time in the UK in Brighton Dome Concert Hall. With 30 years’ performing and eleven Grammy nominations, Shankar has spent her career redefining conventions in the sitar and in world music. This performance marks the culmination of her recent trilogy of mini-albums; following Chapter I: Forever, For Now and Chapter II: How Dark it is Before Dawn, it completes the cycle, looking towards a new dawn – a time of strength, wisdom and change.

Mercury Prize-nominated singer songwriter Nadine Shah also joins Brighton Festival. Fresh from her acclaimed fifth album Filthy Underneath (2024) and tours with Depeche Mode and Young Fathers, she is “one of the most compelling songwriters in the UK today, tackling themes of mental health, addiction and social justice,” a spokesman said.

Brighton Festival takes place from May 3-26.