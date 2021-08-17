Anti-social behaviour in Crowborough
Wealden Police have released a photo of a man they want to talk to regarding reports of anti-social behaviour in the Crowborough area.
Police say they’ve received ‘multiple reports of nuisance and anti-social behaviour’ in the Croft Road and Whitehill Road areas.
Wealden Police have now released a photo of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.
Send any information to Wealden Police by tagging them on Twitter @Wealden_Police quoting serial 874 of 28/07.