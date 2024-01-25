Applications now open for a £500 award for Arundel's young sportspeople
and live on Freeview channel 276
The award scheme is judged by Councillors and representatives from Arundel sporting organisations. Applications in 2023 represented sports including cricket, football, skiing, horse riding, gymnastics, karate, swimming and rugby.
After much deliberation the 2023 award went to a young gymnast, Jemima Guiel, at a celebration at Arundel Town Hall for all applicants, their families and coaches. For Jemima, the award helped to fund additional follow up camps and sessions, helping her progress and take part at the National Finals where she was placed 4th out of 28 gymnasts.
Jemima’s parents said: “We are very proud and obviously now booking and organising all the follow up camps and sessions... Jemima is back at training and working hard at upskilling. We’d like to formally thank the Judges and the sponsors for their generous support – this would all have been much harder without it.”
The 2024 application form with full criteria can be downloaded from Arundel Town Council's website www.arundeltowncouncil.gov.uk/sporting-excellence-2024. Closing date for applications is 29 February 2024.
The application form should be completed and submitted together with a report written by their coach stating their sporting skills, achievements and development potential. If available, applicants may also send photographs and/or video to support their application. The report should cover the last 12 months.