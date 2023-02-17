A road in Ardingly was closed for hours last night (Thursday, February 16) due to a fire.

Mid Sussex Police put a message out on Twitter at 8.17pm that said: “Road Closed – Ardingly High St (north) B2028 – Derelict building fire.”

An 11.31pm update said the road was likely to remain closed for four hours, adding that the fire service was at the scene. AA Traffic News shows that the road is now clear. Visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Last night at 7.32pm we were called to reports of a fire involving a property on High Street, Ardingly.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines, two from Crawley, one from Haywards Heath, and one from Turners Hill, the aerial ladder platform from Horsham, and the Command Support Unit to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found a fire in the roof of a bungalow, and firefighters quickly got to work and extinguished the fire using two hosereels, three jets and a hydrant. One crew remained on the scene damping down and turning over and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hotspots. Firefighters also carried out checks on neighbouring properties to ensure residents had working smoke alarms.”

The fire service said that a crew from Haywards Heath attended the scene this morning (Friday, February 17) to carry out a reinspection but they said no further action was needed.

1 . Ardingly Police said Ardingly High Street (north) B2028 was closed for hours on the evening of Thursday, February 16, due to a derelict building fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

