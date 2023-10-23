Ariel Community Theatre opens new inclusive SEND drama class in Haywards Heath

Ariel Community Theatre are opening their fifth SEND Drama Class in a new location in Haywards Heath.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"We're truly grateful for Ariel Othellos and the incredible support they've provided our special needs child. The compassionate staff and bespoke opportunities have nurtured their growth, fostering confidence and independence. Our child's progress at Ariel Othellos has been nothing short of remarkable, and we couldn't be happier."

Ariel Community Theatre have been offering inclusive drama classes for young people with special additional needs and disabilities in Sussex for the last 16 years. The group, called Othellos, currently runs sessions in Burgess Hill, Crawley, Shoreham and East Grinstead, but now have their sights set on their fifth venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ariel Othellos is opening on Saturday 4th November at Lindfield Primary Academy and will run every Saturday from 5:15pm – 6:15pm.

Ariel Othellos on stage in their annual Showcase

During the hour session, students aged 7 to 19 will experience an immersive teaching environment which encourages the performing arts to promote life skills, from confidence building, communication, teamwork and increasing wellbeing and self-esteem. All students have the opportunity to flourish due to the warm, friendly, fun and exciting and inclusive setting. Everyone at Ariel Othellos shares this inclusive ethos, “Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion is being asked to dance.”

The teaching is enhanced by the fact that the Othellos are supported in all classes by Ariel Drama Academy Buddies. A student said, “The bond between Othello and Buddy is so special and I am so proud to be a part of this diverse and inspiring project.”

The Buddies are mainstream students who volunteer by helping with the Othellos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ariel Community Theatre have previously been shortlisted at The National Diversity Awards and were recipients of the Lady Diana Award of Excellence for their Buddying initiative.

Ariel’s Founder and Artistic Director, Nicci Hopson said: “We continue to see an increasing demand for our Othellos programmes and we are excited to offer this vital service in Haywards Heath. We are proud to have a strong teaching team in place, lead by Kaytlin Smith, who attended Ariel as a student and has extensive experience in working with young people with special education needs and disabilities.”

If you’d like to find out more about Ariel’s Othellos groups or to register for a FREE TRIAL at the new Haywards Heath class, visit https://www.arielothellos.com/