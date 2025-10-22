Ariel Company Theatre stage much-loved musical for half-term

Ariel Company Theatre is staging the much-loved musical Bugsy Malone this autumn.

Nicci Hopson, who runs the company, said: “Renowned for delivering theatre of the highest standard, Ariel promises a vibrant and entertaining performance that will light up the stage this autumn.”

“The production will run from Thursday 30th October to Sunday 2nd November at the New Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint College. Evening performances take place at 6.30pm, with a Saturday matinee on 1st November at 2pm and a relaxed performance on Sunday 2nd November at 11am.”

Tickets are on https://www.arielcompanytheatre.com/

“Set within the historic grounds of Hurstpierpoint College, the theatre provides a beautiful and atmospheric backdrop, making the trip a memorable experience in its own right. With performances running over half-term, Bugsy Malone offers the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy a lively, feel-good outing together.

“Featuring a live band and a talented cast drawn from across the county, this dynamic new staging brings Alan Parker’s timeless score to life with infectious energy and charm.

“Ariel has a proud tradition of nurturing young talent, with many former performers going on to achieve great success. When Bugsy Malone was last staged by Ariel in 2008, the cast included future stars such as Lizzie Bea (Hairspray), Thomas Ball (Britain’s Got Talent finalist), Tim Innes (Kingsman, Netflix) and Will Carey (The Book of Mormon UK tour).

This autumn, audiences are once again invited to discover the next generation of rising stars in Ariel’s dazzling production of Bugsy Malone.”