Armed police officers give lifesaving care to two men on Eastbourne Pier
Two officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit attended the pier following concerns over two unconscious men who were believed to have been in cardiac arrest.
Both officers assisted with CPR treatment, which helped bring the patients out of unconsciousness, police said.
Their intervention was just 15 minutes after they had seized a vehicle that led to the arrest of a wanted drug dealing suspect for a separate incident in the town.
TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “This was a serious medical emergency where two men were feared to have gone into cardiac arrest.
“Our firearms officers are not only highly trained in armed response, but also have enhanced first aid skills. The emergency medical care they provide frequently saves lives.
“This incident, as with others, shows the important public safety role our firearms officers carry out.
“The officers demonstrated great professionalism at a difficult scene, and it was even more remarkable for the work they had completed only minutes before.”
