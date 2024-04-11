Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit attended the pier following concerns over two unconscious men who were believed to have been in cardiac arrest.

Both officers assisted with CPR treatment, which helped bring the patients out of unconsciousness, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their intervention was just 15 minutes after they had seized a vehicle that led to the arrest of a wanted drug dealing suspect for a separate incident in the town.

Armed response officers were on-hand to provide lifesaving care to two unconscious men on Eastbourne Pier this week. Photo: staff

TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “This was a serious medical emergency where two men were feared to have gone into cardiac arrest.

“Our firearms officers are not only highly trained in armed response, but also have enhanced first aid skills. The emergency medical care they provide frequently saves lives.

“This incident, as with others, shows the important public safety role our firearms officers carry out.