Arrangements underway for Hailsham's Remembrance Day event

Preparations are under way by the Town Council, Royal British Legion Hailsham & District branch and Hailsham Parish Church for this year’s Remembrance Day Parade and Service, to commemorate those who have sacrificed their lives in the armed forces and civilian members of Britain and the Commonwealth who also lost their lives.

The Town Mayor will join fellow councillors and representatives from the Armed Forces, their families, veterans and local organisations for a Remembrance Sunday Morning Service at Hailsham Parish Church on Sunday 12th November at 9.30am (instead of the usual time of 10.30am) to enable the congregation and attendees to arrive at the War Memorial in time for the parade and service.

After the Morning Service, there will be a Parade of the Hailsham & District Standard followed by Armed Forces veterans and local dignitaries together with Hailsham army and air cadets from the car park adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field, commencing at 10.35am. Anyone wishing to join the parade is asked to arrive at the Charles Hunt Centre by no later than 10.20am and to report to the Parade Master on arrival.

The Parade will finish at the Hailsham War Memorial, in time for a wreath laying service, playing of the Last Post and two minutes silence at 11am, at which members of the public are also invited to attend.

Any community organisation wishing to lay a wreath at the service at the war memorial will need to contact the local Royal British Legion branch as early as possible by sending an email to: [email protected].

Immediately after the service at the War Memorial, attendees are warmly invited to return to Hailsham Parish Church for hot drinks as in previous years.

Hailsham High Street and Vicarage Lane will be closed from 09.30am to midday on the day.

"The Remembrance Service is an opportunity and a time for us to reflect and remember the sacrifices made both in the past and in current conflicts and thank them," said Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook, urging people to take time out to remember the fallen. "It is important that as a community we continue to remember those who lost their lives for their country and the Act of Remembrance continues to be of great significance to the people of Hailsham, including the members and staff of the Town Council."

"It is a privilege for the Town Council to be supporting The Royal British Legion Hailsham & District Branch again in terms of organising this year's Remembrance Day events - and marking the occasion - and I would encourage as many people as possible to come along and pay their respects."