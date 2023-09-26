Art goes on display at St Wilfrid’s Hospice Eastbourne

A range of artworks are being publicly displayed for a limited time at St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amongst the pieces is a framed painting by Mick Rooney RA, who was artist in residence at The Towner when it was at its Manor Gardens site.

There are also pieces by Robert Tavener, who taught at Eastbourne College of Art and Design from 1953 until he retired in 1980, and local artist Mark Peppé (1934-2022), who was born in Eastbourne and worked as a freelance illustrator from 1961 until he retired in November 1999 after his 1,208th job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artworks are part an Art Auction being run by Art On A Postcard to raise money for St Wilfrid’s in honour of Mark Peppé, who was cared for by the hospice in the final weeks of his life.

Art on display in The Street Cafe

As well as the selection of paintings on display, the online auction features over 250 postcard-sized pieces of original art from big names such as Sir Grayson Perry CBE RA Hon FRIBA, Vanessa Jackson RA, Anita Kline, Mali Morris RA and Jake Chapman.

The artwork is on display in The Street Café at St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Broadwater Way in Eastbourne until 3rd October.