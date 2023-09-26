Art goes on display at St Wilfrid’s Hospice Eastbourne
Amongst the pieces is a framed painting by Mick Rooney RA, who was artist in residence at The Towner when it was at its Manor Gardens site.
There are also pieces by Robert Tavener, who taught at Eastbourne College of Art and Design from 1953 until he retired in 1980, and local artist Mark Peppé (1934-2022), who was born in Eastbourne and worked as a freelance illustrator from 1961 until he retired in November 1999 after his 1,208th job.
The artworks are part an Art Auction being run by Art On A Postcard to raise money for St Wilfrid’s in honour of Mark Peppé, who was cared for by the hospice in the final weeks of his life.
As well as the selection of paintings on display, the online auction features over 250 postcard-sized pieces of original art from big names such as Sir Grayson Perry CBE RA Hon FRIBA, Vanessa Jackson RA, Anita Kline, Mali Morris RA and Jake Chapman.
The artwork is on display in The Street Café at St Wilfrid’s Hospice on Broadwater Way in Eastbourne until 3rd October.
The café is open to the public from 9am to 4pm daily. Full details of the online auction, which runs until 2pm on 3rd October can be found at stwhospice.org/artauction