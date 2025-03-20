Artisan Gallery Chichester promising "original treasures" at first open exhibition

Artisan Gallery Chichester is showing 24 full-time Chichester artists welcoming visitors seven days a week to discover “original treasures within our vibrant gallery.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokeswoman Mim McCann said: “We currently have our first Open Exhibition, titled Spring which is showing at our gallery on North Street, Chichester until March 30 (artisangallerychichester.com).

“Work created from 39 additional local artists and makers is showcased in our window and on the two guest artist walls within the gallery. Little treasures, each piece no bigger than a piece of A4 paper, make them perfect as a special treat or unique present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Open Exhibition gives emerging and established artists and makers, hailing from West Sussex and East Hampshire, the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work in our thriving city centre gallery.

“The exhibition entries are created in recycled materials, paper, paintings, lino cut prints, ceramics, jewellery, sculpture and more. These additional works fit well with our 24 permanent artists and makers’ creations; reflecting the quality of our intriguing, delightful and affordable paintings, ceramics, glass works, sculpture, jewellery, textiles, printmaking and decorative arts which are permanently available.

“Come to see this fresh uplifting exhibition and discover a gem of art in the city centre.”

Artisan Gallery Chichester, 58 North Street, Chichester, PO19 1NB. Open currently seven days a week from 10am to 4pm.