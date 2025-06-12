Artist and rock musician offers Lewes exhibition

Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery presents It’s All in Your Head, a new joint exhibition by Jeremy and Rocio, two artists resident at Metway Studios, Brighton.

Neeta Pedersen, who runs the Star Brewery Gallery, said they were “representative of and promoting the eclectic styles of artists working there. This marks Jeremy’s return to the gallery and Rocio’s exciting debut.

“Jeremy (b 1965) is the bass guitarist and album cover artist for the renowned rock band Levellers. He studied art from 1982-1987, beginning at Reigate School of Art and continuing with a degree at Brighton Art College. A lifelong student of early medieval history and religion, particularly that of Ireland, Jeremy is also an exhibiting painter. His most recent show took place at the Anteros Arts Foundation in Norwich in February 2024 and featured a live painting demonstration.”

Jeremy describes his work as “diaristic in paint,” shaped by instinct more than intellect: "It’s all about the search for that existential truth – getting closer… I don’t try to make any sense of it, I just want to honour the idea. I see myself in the same continuum as Mesolithic cave painters, medieval manuscript masters and modern street artists."

Neeta added: “Rocio brings her own distinct and powerful voice to the exhibition. Working across various mediums, her practice explores the complex inner worlds of emotion, memory, and transformation. Her work reflects a deep interest in the unspoken and unseen, an intuitive approach that resonates with Jeremy’s while offering a fresh perspective.

“Together, Jeremy and Rocio invite the viewer into an immersive visual conversation, a dialogue between two artists navigating the thresholds of perception, imagination and lived experience.”

Exhibition dates: Saturday, June 21-Sunday, June 29, Tuesday–Sunday, 11am–4pm (closed Monday).