Artists and designers showcase their work in unique Brighton venue

Artists and designers are showcasing their work in a unique Brighton venue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern members of Design-Nation will exhibit their work at the Regency Town House this October, promising the best in contemporary design and art in a beautiful Grade I listed period setting. Entitled Materialised, the exhibition runs from October 15-26.

Spokeswoman Jane King said: “The exhibition will comprise a bold and striking collection of work by Design-Nation members from across the south of England, including ceramics, lighting, textiles, furniture, metalwork, enamel, jewellery, leather accessories and architectural drawings. Functional pieces, furniture and wearable art will sit alongside two-dimensional, sculptural and abstract works to create an intriguing presentation of exceptional contemporary art and making in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Innovation, bold ideas, material skills and passion will be at the forefront of this inspiring show, and the artists will be on hand throughout to chat to visitors about their work. The unique setting of the partially restored Regency Town House, built in the 1820s as part of Charles Busby’s Brunswick Estate, will provide a magnificent backdrop for the contemporary pieces. All work will be for sale and visitors are welcome to discuss commission opportunities and bespoke projects, should they wish. “

The Regency Town House is situated at 13 Brunswick Square, Brighton, BN3 1EH. Opening hours: 11am-5pm every day except Sunday 26 when the exhibition will close at 4pm.

Exhibiting artists include: Rachel Barnard, Samantha Boot, Alma Boyes, Belinda Coyne, Carola van Dyke, Fleur Grenier, Sharon Kearley, Elaine King, Jane King, Renush Leather Accessories, Nicola Martin Ceramics, Julie Massie and Hounddog Design. Also taking part are Linescapes, Anna Thomson, Ksenia Semirova, Emily Smith and Amy Frankie Smith .

Clare Edwards, director of Design-Nation said: “While Design-Nation is a significant national maker network, we have always worked locally as well, seeing the amazing value that our Cluster Hub Network gives to our members. We’re proud to support our southern cluster in their exciting venture at The Regency Town House, which is sure to be a stand-out event this autumn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for the Regency Townhouse said: “When the Regency Townhouse and its neighbours here in Brunswick Town were designed in the 1820s by Royal Academy gold medal-winning architect C A Busby, he drew buildings that were the height of style and fashion and embellished by the best craftspeople of the day. It is fitting, therefore, that The Regency Townhouse was chosen by Design-Nation as the venue for their exhibition this autumn, bringing together as it will the work of talented contemporary designers and craftspeople from across the southern region.”

The Regency Town House is being developed by staff and volunteers as a heritage centre and museum. Its activities are funded through The Brunswick Town Charitable Trust, a registered charity. The Regency Town House hosts a range of events and exhibitions.