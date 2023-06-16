Arun District Council Chair announces chosen charity

Arun District Council Councillors gathered to support the new Chair of Arun District Council as their chosen charity for the civic year 2023-2024 was announced.

Jemma Hay-Bryant and Cllr Alison Cooper, Chairman of the Council

Cllr Alison Cooper, who was made Chairman on May 31, presented to fellow Cllrs at the Civic Centre in Littlehampton on 14 June, sharing that her chosen Charity is @ajs_legacy on behalf of the Anthony Nolan Trust, raising awareness of the importance of stem cell research and donation.This is a charity that is close to the Chairman’s heart and to many other local residents and pays tribute to a local young man, Alex, who lost his life to blood cancer in March. A brave and courageous civic and community minded person who fought hard to beat his illness.

Alex’s wife, Jemma, and Dino, his close friend, joined the Chair and Consort at a reception to kick off a year of fundraising where just shy of £400 was raised on the evening. A fantastic start!

Cllr Alison Cooper said: “Our aim is to Honour Alex’s memory and to raise funds, but also to raise awareness of the importance for people to join the bone marrow donation register, particularly young men between the ages of 16 and 30. Throughout this year I will be working hard to support Gemma in her fundraising activities as well as creating my own opportunities to promote the charity and raise money.