Arun Speakers Toastmasters Club celebrates achievements in awards ceremony

Colin Simmons being awarded Toastmaster of the Year

The ceremony was hosted by the club's president, Andy Hammond, and featured awards for outstanding achievement in a variety of categories.

The top award of the night, Toastmaster of the Year, was presented to Colin Simmons. Colin has been a member of the club for over 12 years and has consistently demonstrated excellence in all areas of Toastmasters. Another notable award recipient was for Colin, who also received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

The Evaluator of the Year award was presented to Mandie Wallace. Mandie is a seasoned evaluator with a keen eye for detail. She is always willing to give constructive feedback, and her insights have helped many members improve their speaking skills.

Colin Simmons receiving Robin Chawner Outstanding Achievement Award

The Table Topics of the Year award was presented to Reyanna. Reyanna is a natural on her feet, and she always has a witty and engaging answer to any table topic question.

The Speaker of the Year award was presented to Phil Maddocks. Phil is a gifted speaker with a wide range of interests. He is always prepared, and he delivers his speeches with passion and conviction.

In addition to the individual awards, the club also recognized the achievements of Bonnie, Nick, and Tabitha. These members have all made significant contributions to the club.

Lastly as part of the evening the new President Bev Thomas was awarded the peat wood award – given reluctantly to every President.

Bev receiving the Presidents Bog Award

The award ceremony was a great way to celebrate the achievements of the Arun Speakers Toastmasters club. The members are all dedicated to improving their speaking skills, and they are always willing to help each other succeed.

In addition to the individual awards, Colin Simmons was also presented with the Triple Crown Award for achieving his three levels in his pathways training. It is his sixth that he has been awarded.