Arundel care home Westergate House hosts film made about one of its residents.

'My Bones Are Woven' is a documentary film made about Anns life and work with a beautiful look into her studio and life in Arundel. Ann now lives at Westergate House but still works everyday and takes regular trips back to her studio to work on new pieces. Westergate House hosted a film afternoon this week, welcoming Jane Mote, the director of the documentary and Ann Sutton to a showing of the documentary and a Q&A after with other residents, family and friends. It was a wonderful afternoon spent learning about Ann and hearing some incredible stories in the Q&A after. This was the last public showing of the film before it is released in America and Canada for education establishments and main stream performances. Ann Sutton has only lived at Westergate House for around 8 months and is loved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were amazed and excited to hear new things about her life and see some of her work on display. Ann has work currently displayed in the Tate Gallery and is in talks with the Victoria & Albert Museam to display some of her pieces there too. Paul Middleton-Russell, General Manager at Westergate House said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Westergate House. Life stories are an integral part of getting to know our residents. We are very fortunate to have Professor Ann stay with us here and call it her home. The documentary was incredibly interesting and was inspirational to find out so much more about her life and work within the art world.” Westergate House plans to take Ann on a trip up to the Tate Gallery in the next few weeks so she can see her art on display. A day that will be memorable and very exciting for everyone involved.