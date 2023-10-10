BREAKING
Arundel Castle and Gardens presented with the South and South East In Bloom Gold and Category Winner A

Arundel Castle has been awarded the prestigious South and South East In Bloom Gold and Category Winner Award for Heritage Parks and Gardens.
By Gemma LewisContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 09:04 BST
Competing against a distinguished field of contenders, including esteemed establishments such as Belmont House in Faversham, Hever Castle, nearby Denmans Gardens, Highdown Gardens in Worthing, Osborne in East Cowes, Sir Harold Hillier Gardens in Romsey, Turkey Mill in Maidstone, Walmer Castle & Gardens in Walmer, Farringford Estate in Freshwater Bay, Franciscan Gardens in Canterbury, Nonsuch Park in Epsom and Ewell, and Penshurst Place and Gardens, Arundel Castle and Gardens stood out as a beacon of horticultural excellence.

Rose Philpot and Stuart Scutt, two of the dedicated members of the Arundel Castle garden team, whose commitment to preserving and enhancing the historic gardens played a vital role in clinching this prestigious award, were presented with the Gold Winner Award at a ceremony at RHS Wisley on Friday 29th September.

Arundel Castle’s Head Gardener and Landscape Designer, Martin Duncan, expressed his joy, saying: “I am delighted and very proud of my castle garden team and garden volunteers who were awarded the South and South East in Bloom overall Gold Winner Award for Heritage Parks and Gardens. This achievement reflects the dedication, passion, and hard work that goes into maintaining the splendour of Arundel Castle’s gardens.

Rose Philpot and Stuart Scutt from Arundel Castle being presented with the award

“This accolade reaffirms our commitment to preserving the castle’s rich history and enchanting beauty while striving for excellence in horticulture. The castle and gardens remain a cherished destination for visitors from around the world, offering a glimpse into the past and a breathtaking journey through meticulously maintained landscapes.”

