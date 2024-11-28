Arundel Gallery Trail artists offer Christmas delights

Work by Alex Zeman

Arundel Gallery Trail will be offering a wide range of artists and makers at Christmas.

Spokesman Andy Waite said: “If you’re looking to find unique artisan pieces and support the local creative community, a browse around Arundel artists’ studios might be just the thing to discover a gift for a loved one or even yourself this Christmas. A number of Arundel Gallery Trail artists, makers and galleries will be putting on exhibitions over the festive period and will be happy to welcome you to see their latest work in their homes and studios.”

Taking part:

Annice Rowswell and Suzanne Gillard are both textile artists and have been showing together on the trail for many years. Annice creates patchwork pieces, quilting and collage work, while Suzanne works mainly with merino wool fibres producing images and designs in hand-made felt. Venue: 12, The Causeway, Arundel BN18 9JJ. Open: December 7 and 8, 11am-3pm.

Alex Zeman’s paintings capture an intriguing innocence and include images of animals, townscapes and figures. Venue: 37 Maltravers Street, Arundel BN18 9BU. Open: December 7, 8, 14 and 15, 12-5pm. Other times by appointment.

Arundel Contemporary have two exhibitions running concurrently in different areas of the gallery. In Harmony is a joint show featuring Michael Bishop’s landscapes and Lucy Burley’s ceramics, their work perfectly complementing each other (November 30-January 26). In addition a mixed exhibition of gallery artists runs from December 2-January 26. Venue: Arundel Contemporary, 2 Maltravers Street, Arundel BN18 9AP. Open: 11am-4pm daily. Closed Wednesday. www.arundelcontemporary.com

Jo Dowers, Desiree Hart and Jo Strain are another group of artists who have shown together for a number of years on the Trail. For Christmas they will be back in their usual venue, sharing their latest paintings, prints, cards and jewellery. Venue: The Sussex Room, Norfolk Arms Hotel, High Street, Arundel BN18 9AB Open: December 7 and 8, 10am-4pm.

Josse Davis and Melissa Alers-Hankey will open Duff Gallery to the public to reveal their latest collection of ceramics, beads, notebooks and paintings. The exhibition will also feature hand painted jewellery by Lucy Amos and watercolours by Veni Smith. Venue: Duff Gallery, Tarrant Street, Arundel BN18 9DG. Open: December 6th/7th/13th/14th/20th/21st 12.30-4.30pm. www.duffgallery.co.uk

Frances Knight will open her studio where she will be exhibiting her impressionistic and colourful landscape paintings. Venue: Top floor studio, The Victoria Institute, 10 Tarrant Street, Arundel BN18 9DG. Open: December 7, 8, 14 and 15,11am-3pm. Other times by appointment.

Mary Bayford’s chain mail jewellery and bead necklaces will be on display at her home studio. Venue: 2, King’s Arms Hill, Arundel BN18 9BT. Open: December 7 and 8, 11am-3pm.

Gallery57’s latest exhibition, Playful features an array of 2D and 3D work with an emphasis on strong colour and a playful approach to lift spirits and bring a sense of joy.

Venue: Gallery57, 57 Tarrant Street, Arundel, BN18 9DJ. Open until December 22, Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-4pm. Sunday 12-4pm. Closed Monday.

Andy Waite’s new collection of abstract landscapes, Invisible Whales in Pink Landscapes, “may or may not feature wildlife depending on your perspective.” Also featuring oil sketches of Venice and beyond, plus a handful of new icon paintings. Venue: 54 Tarrant Street, Arundel BN18 9DN Open: December 7-15, 11am-4pm daily.