Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather

Arundel MP Andrew Griffith backs White Bridge Link to connect Steyning to Upper Beeding

Andrew Griffith MP has backed a community project to develop a safe track to connect Steyning to Upper Beeding - known as The White Bridge Link.
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 30th May 2023, 10:38 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:39 BST
Ian Alexander, Andrew Griffith MP, Russell Barnes, Roger Potter at start of White Bridge Link routeIan Alexander, Andrew Griffith MP, Russell Barnes, Roger Potter at start of White Bridge Link route
Ian Alexander, Andrew Griffith MP, Russell Barnes, Roger Potter at start of White Bridge Link route

The MP met with members of the working party group from the Steyning and District Community Partnership to hear more about the plans to make walking and cycling safer between the villages and particularly the journey to the Towers school site.

Andrew Griffith met Ian Alexander, Chairman of the Steyning and District Community Partnership, Roger Potter, and Russell Barnes at White Bridge – the metal bridge over the River Adur which gives its name to the project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposed new pathway will run between Kings Barn Lane in Steyning to Saltings Way, along a route which largely exists already but is currently unsurfaced.

Most Popular
Ian Alexander, Andrew Griffith MP, Russell Barnes, Roger Potter at start of White Bridge Link routeIan Alexander, Andrew Griffith MP, Russell Barnes, Roger Potter at start of White Bridge Link route
Ian Alexander, Andrew Griffith MP, Russell Barnes, Roger Potter at start of White Bridge Link route

Landowners along the route have reportedly already given their permission for new surfacing to be laid which will also enable users with pushchairs, mobility scooters and bicycles to use the path. It is hoped that this will encourage schoolchildren to walk or cycle to

Steyning Grammar School instead of being driven in a car.The project is at an advanced stage of development and has the backing of the parish councils, local schools, West Sussex County Council, and the Environment Agency.

Delivery is dependent on raising £300,000 through grants and crowdfunding so that an all-weather surface can be laid along the whole route and the replacement of some of the existing gates.Andrew Griffith MP said: “The White Bridge Link is a well thought out scheme to deliver safer travel between the villages of Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This will make a huge difference to the local communities, especially to schoolchildren walking between Steyning and The Towers campus. It’s safe and sustainable and I call upon our local councils to work together to give the funding and get it done.”

Related topics:Andrew GriffithUpper BeedingArundel