Arundel MP Andrew Griffith backs White Bridge Link to connect Steyning to Upper Beeding

Andrew Griffith MP has backed a community project to develop a safe track to connect Steyning to Upper Beeding - known as The White Bridge Link.

Ian Alexander, Andrew Griffith MP, Russell Barnes, Roger Potter at start of White Bridge Link route

The MP met with members of the working party group from the Steyning and District Community Partnership to hear more about the plans to make walking and cycling safer between the villages and particularly the journey to the Towers school site.

Andrew Griffith met Ian Alexander, Chairman of the Steyning and District Community Partnership, Roger Potter, and Russell Barnes at White Bridge – the metal bridge over the River Adur which gives its name to the project.

The proposed new pathway will run between Kings Barn Lane in Steyning to Saltings Way, along a route which largely exists already but is currently unsurfaced.

Landowners along the route have reportedly already given their permission for new surfacing to be laid which will also enable users with pushchairs, mobility scooters and bicycles to use the path. It is hoped that this will encourage schoolchildren to walk or cycle to

Steyning Grammar School instead of being driven in a car.The project is at an advanced stage of development and has the backing of the parish councils, local schools, West Sussex County Council, and the Environment Agency.

Delivery is dependent on raising £300,000 through grants and crowdfunding so that an all-weather surface can be laid along the whole route and the replacement of some of the existing gates.Andrew Griffith MP said: “The White Bridge Link is a well thought out scheme to deliver safer travel between the villages of Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding.

