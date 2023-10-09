Arundel's Elevenses Community group invites MP for a cuppa
Ruth Kerslake, Acting Chair of Arundel Lido, Nikki Richardson, Manager and co-founder of Elevenses, and Jackey Burzio, co-founder of Elevenses, invited Trustees and members to meet Andrew and to present to him their ambitious new plans to build a permanent home for the Elevenses group and for the whole community.
Meeting in the weather-worn marquee which is the current venue for the Community Cuppa, they discussed the architect-designed plans to develop the site and build a sustainable structure for the members to meet. They were joined by local resident and project designer Mark Folkes of Foulkes Architects.
The existing marquee is facing its last winter of being patched up and urgently needs replacing.
The trustees are exploring all avenues for funding the project including grant applications, private donations and sponsorship, and community fundraising. They have even applied to the TV show DIY SOS on the suggestion of the MP.
Andrew Griffith said: “The ‘Elevenses - Community Cuppa’ is a great initiative and it would be wonderful to see it in new warm and sustainable premises. Nikki Richardson continues to develop the Arundel Lido as an important amenity so that it appeals to all sorts of ages and activities.”