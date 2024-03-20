Ashdown Forest welcomes new lambs to join its conservation squad!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Designed for living in the harsh landscape of the Scottish Hebrides. The small black sheep with their distinctive horns are hardy animals, able to thrive on rough grazing which makes them ideal as conservation grazers for the Forest’s protected lowland heath. Their small size and relatively light weight means they do not cause damage to delicate vegetation and their preference for eating scrub makes them perfect for life on the Forest.

Countryside Manager Ash Walmsley said:

“The ewes are well suited to giving birth in extreme conditions, this combined with good mothering instincts means we have early lambs on the Forest. The Hebridean sheep is one of seven native primitive breeds and back in the 1970’s their numbers decreased to just 300 – with none left in their West Scottish homelands. ** There were real fears that the breed could become extinct.” **Source: Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

Hebridean Lambs on Ashdown Forest

With lambing underway, the Ashdown Forest Hebrideans are vulnerable to another potential danger – this time from out-of-control dogs. The issue is a serious worry for the Forest rangers and other landowners who graze their sheep on and around the Forest. Every year there are multiple reported attacks on sheep resulting in dead and injured animals. Sheep worrying during lambing is particularly concerning as stress and trauma caused by being chased can cause abortions and still births.

Ashdown Forest Rangers are appealing to dog owners to follow the countryside code (The Countryside Code: advice for countryside visitors - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)) which includes preventing their pets from chasing livestock. Allowing a dog to worry (chasing or attacking) livestock is a criminal offence, for which dogs have been shot in the past

Ashdown Forest Lead Warden, Kari Dunbar said: “Dogs enrich our lives in so many ways but owners who allow their dogs to follow their natural hunting instincts (which all dogs have) in the countryside when it is not appropriate are posing a risk to livestock and wildlife. Due to its richness of wildlife, Ashdown Forest can be particularly exciting for dogs – many of whom are very responsive to their owners elsewhere but find it difficult to concentrate here.”

Kari added: “We are asking dog owners to be prepared: it is the start of ground nesting bird season along with lambing season and soon there will be free-roaming livestock grazing on the Forest. When you are out with your dog always keep them on the paths and in-sight. Only let them off the lead if you are confident in their recall and you are sure there are no livestock present. If you come across cattle, walk around them rather than through the herd, and in the unlikely event that you are chased by cattle, release your dog, and reunite with them afterwards. If you see a dog chasing livestock or wildlife, please report it immediately to the Rangers or call Sussex Police Rural Crime Team.”