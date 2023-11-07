Ashdown Singers host Choeur de Tourettes-sur-Loup

From 1st-5th November, local choir Ashdown Singers hosted a very successful exchange with Choeur de Tourettes-sur-Loup from the south of France.

On Thursday, the visitors braved storm Ciaran for a visit to Brighton, where a French-speaking tour guide showed them around the Royal Pavilion and some of the tourists enjoyed their first taste of fish and chips.

Friday saw the group admiring the wonderful autumn colours of Sheffield Park gardens – luckily the sun came out to really show off the beautiful grounds, which one visitor later described as a ‘firework park’ due to all the vibrant reds and yellows!

On Friday and Saturday evening, both choirs combined for two very successful concerts, in Uckfield’s Holy Cross Church and St John the Baptist in Ripe respectively.

The combined choirs in concert at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield

The visit concluded with a lovely meal at the Yew Tree Inn at Chalvington, where the staff and regulars were treated to a rousing rendition of a French drinking song based on a medieval dance.