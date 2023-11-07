Ashdown Singers host Choeur de Tourettes-sur-Loup
On Thursday, the visitors braved storm Ciaran for a visit to Brighton, where a French-speaking tour guide showed them around the Royal Pavilion and some of the tourists enjoyed their first taste of fish and chips.
Friday saw the group admiring the wonderful autumn colours of Sheffield Park gardens – luckily the sun came out to really show off the beautiful grounds, which one visitor later described as a ‘firework park’ due to all the vibrant reds and yellows!
On Friday and Saturday evening, both choirs combined for two very successful concerts, in Uckfield’s Holy Cross Church and St John the Baptist in Ripe respectively.
The visit concluded with a lovely meal at the Yew Tree Inn at Chalvington, where the staff and regulars were treated to a rousing rendition of a French drinking song based on a medieval dance.
Ashdown Singers look forward to keeping in musical contact with this lovely group of likeminded people in the future. There is even talk of a return visit! If that sounds appealing to you, please do get in contact with us at [email protected], as we are always looking for new members to join our friendly choir.