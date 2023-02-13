Ashington bakery scoops top industry award

A major European bakery company that employs 200 people in Ashington has won a top food industry award. Baker & Baker, which has a manufacturing site on Wiston Business Park, scooped the coveted ‘Bakery Manufacturing Company of the Year’ title at the annual Food Manufacture Excellence Awards.

From left to right: Adele Ibhadon, account executive at Aptean. Aptean (one of the award sponsors), Danny Martin, COO (manufacturing) at Baker & Baker, Cherry Healey, TV presenter

Celebrating the best people and manufacturers in the UK’s food and drink industry, the awards honour excellence, best practice and innovation across the sector.

Picking up the award from TV presenter Cherry Healey, Danny Martin, COO (manufacturing) at Baker & Baker, said: “The Food Manufacture Excellence Awards set the benchmark for excellence in the industry and for us to be named as Bakery Manufacturing Company of the Year is a huge accolade.

“We are incredibly proud of this prestigious award, which recognises the hard work and dedication of the whole team at Baker & Baker to consistently achieve the best manufacturing standards throughout our operation.

“It is truly amazing to receive this level of recognition, particularly during such a challenging time for the sector, which has faced rapidly increasing costs and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.”

The Bakery Manufacturing Company of the Year’ title is awarded to the manufacturer who stands out from other manufacturers in the sector. Highly regarded in the industry, the Food Manufacture Excellence Awards recognise corporate and individual excellence in food processing at all levels.