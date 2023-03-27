Ashington's Carnival Princess is chosen for this year's festival

The 2023 Ashington Carnival Princess was chosen at the annual Children's Disco at Ashington Community Centre on Sunday March 12.

Ashington Carnival Princess 2023 with her Attendants and Pageboys

A lot of children and parents attended, making a great atmosphere at the disco with all the children joining in with the dance competitions and dancing around the hall full of excitement for the lucky draw raffle.

This year’s Ashington Carnival Princess is eight-year-old Ellie Willard. Ellie will lead the Carnival procession at the Ashington Festival on August 19 supported by her two attendants and two pageboys.

The Carnival Princess’s two attendants are Gracie McChesney-Martin, seven, and Zara Henson, six. The Pageboys are Sebastian Horner, nine, and Robert Marsh, five. The children were all chosen by a lucky draw and attend Ashington C of E School.

The Carnival procession starts at 1.30pm and follows a route through Ashington Village to finish on the Recreation Ground. The Festival which follows includes a stage/arena with live acts performing through the afternoon and evening,

In the arena during the afternoon the Festival welcomes Phil Gibbons with his brilliant dog act Little Nippers. And back in the arena is The Medina Marching Band all the way from the Isle of Wight and there will be a display from Rhythm And Sole Dance and singing popular songs will be Ladies that Boogie. There will also be a performance from the Sussex Steel Band.And Ashington welcomes back the very popular children’s entertainer Tom Foolery.In the evening we welcome to Ashington for the first time More Than a Feeling, a local band singing and playing songs through the decades.

There will also be a car boot sale, classic cars, fun dog show, funfair, animals and lots of stalls and sideshows. And in the evening a firework display at 10pm. All types of food and a licensed bar will be available.