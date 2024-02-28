Ashurst CE Primary School Pyjama Day to support 'The Great Tommy Sleep Out'

Ashurst CE Primary School Pyjama Day in support of 'The Great Tommy Sleep Out'

The campaign is raising funds to help support veterans who are experiencing homelessness and difficulties.

All pupils and staff came to school wearing Pyjamas, with one or two cuddly toys joining in the fun too!

Although lessons were as normal throughout the day, there was definitely more of an air of peacefulness as slippers shuffled backwards and forwards all day.

At reading time we are sure there were even one or two snores heard!