At-Home care company Vitale helps people living With Parkinson's and dementia honour our heroes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Throughout October and November, Chichester-based Vitale Care's Community Engagement Team has been working with local community organisations and businesses to host paper poppy crafting sessions for those living with dementia and Parkinson’s disease. These poppies have been combined together into Remembrance Day wreaths.
The community crafting sessions have focussed on improving dexterity. With the encouragement of Vitale's trained Community Engagement Officer Charli Milne, people have been using craft to strengthen their fingers and improve fine motor skills.
The process of making the Remembrance Day poppies has also helped them participate in conversations and remember those they have lost.
Community Engagement Officer for Vitale Care Charli Milne commented: "We've been running a variety of sessions aimed at improving dexterity and we're seeing real progress, especially amongst those living with Parkinson's disease.
"One of our regular participants suggested that we make poppies and the idea took off. We started to make enough to make Remembrance Day wreaths and people were very excited to take part.
"I'm very proud that we are making a difference in the lives of local people living with dementia and Parkinson's disease. Vitale has also made a donation to the Royal British Legion on behalf of its clients and colleagues."