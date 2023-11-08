At-Home care company Vitale helps people living With Parkinson's and dementia honour our heroes

West Sussex at-home care company Vitale has been working with people living with Parkinson's and dementia to improve their dexterity as part of its Remembrance Day community activities.

Throughout October and November, Chichester-based Vitale Care's Community Engagement Team has been working with local community organisations and businesses to host paper poppy crafting sessions for those living with dementia and Parkinson’s disease. These poppies have been combined together into Remembrance Day wreaths.

The community crafting sessions have focussed on improving dexterity. With the encouragement of Vitale's trained Community Engagement Officer Charli Milne, people have been using craft to strengthen their fingers and improve fine motor skills.

The process of making the Remembrance Day poppies has also helped them participate in conversations and remember those they have lost.

Vitale: Remembrance Day poppies made by local people living with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia

Community Engagement Officer for Vitale Care Charli Milne commented: "We've been running a variety of sessions aimed at improving dexterity and we're seeing real progress, especially amongst those living with Parkinson's disease.

"One of our regular participants suggested that we make poppies and the idea took off. We started to make enough to make Remembrance Day wreaths and people were very excited to take part.