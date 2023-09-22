BREAKING
Auction takeaway at £70,000 for Bognor fast food unit with potential

A hot food takeaway unit in Bognor Regis went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.
By Cliff MooreContributor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:13 BST
Vacant 59 Hawthorn Road was among 180 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £70,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 20 September. Estimated rental value for the premises is £10,000 per annum.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This great opportunity to acquire a hot food takeaway premises with the potential to develop the business was recognised by our buyer.

TASTY: 59 Hawthorns Road, BognorTASTY: 59 Hawthorns Road, Bognor
TASTY: 59 Hawthorns Road, Bognor

“We felt that the property, formerly trading as a takeaway kebab shop and situated in the secondary commercial thoroughfare in a small parade of shops, would ideally suit an owner occupier or as an investment.”

Hawthorn Road is situated just off the Chichester Road (B2259) and is opposite Bognor Rugby Club with excellent road links to Chichester, Worthing, and all surrounding areas via the nearby A259.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Monday 30 October and ends on Wednesday, 1 November. Deadline for entries is 9 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.

