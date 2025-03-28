Author David Hewson joins this year’s Fishbourne Literary Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Author David Hewson is relishing the prospect of joining the line-up for this year’s Fishbourne Literary Festival which takes place on Saturday, April 5, with all talks happening in St Peter and St Mary Church, Fishbourne.

“It is good to get out of the house and actually see people especially after the pandemic and all the lockdowns when everything turned into distanced events,” David said: “They were even trying to do festivals on zoom. They weren’t festivals. A festival is about going out and meeting people and having a cup of tea with them and chatting. But actually I am experiencing it from the other side at the moment. I'm organising a festival in Venice for next November and I'm seeing how much hard work it is!

“But it is about getting away from the office and getting away from computers. So much of life involves sitting at the screen these days. And actually I do quite a lot of writing using pen and paper now, and I love it. It means that you are just focusing on the word. There are no emails coming in and there's no social media to be looking at. The only focus you have is the word on the page and the fact is that everything else is peripheral, all the research you've done. Your readers won't see that. All they will see is that word on the page.”

David started his working life in journalism at a time when you were presented with a typewriter and told that if you didn't master it within a week you would be out: “I very much wanted to be working for the national newspapers and I worked for The Times when I was 24 and then I was working on the launch of The Independent but I always was wanting to write novels. That was always in the back of my mind. And then I went on holiday to Spain one easter in 1993 and the weather was awful. I read some Ed McBain in the villa where we were staying and I realised that that was what I should be doing. I came home and I started writing a book. I didn't tell anyone. My wife was working at The Times as well and so I just wrote it in secret. And then it happened. I got a book deal and I realised that this is what I was wanting to do. I carried on with journalism for a while but being less and less enthusiastic about it and then I stopped about 20 years ago.”

David is often loosely regarded as a crime writer: “But I never started out to be a crime writer and in many ways I don't think a lot of my work is crime. They are modern contemporary stories in which a crime might take place but I'm not writing whodunits and I'm not doing a Jack Reacher non-stop adventure type book. It was only about book five when I was told that I was crime writer. All of a sudden the crime scene became the mainstream in British publishing and a lot of people were being labelled as crime writers who didn't necessarily think they were. And really with me it's not the whodunit so much as the why of it and the how of it and the characters. That's what I always try to focus on.”

And often with a focus abroad.

“I've always loved Europe. The first book came out of that holiday in Spain, and I naturally gravitated towards writing stories about Europe. There so many books about England and Ireland and Wales and I didn't really feel that I had anything to add to them but I liked the idea of writing about a culture that I had to learn about, that was not mine. I liked the idea of writing from an Italian perspective. A lot of people write books about English people that go abroad and are a stranger in a strange land but most of my books are Italian characters in Italy, that have been published in Italian which is quite rare because most Italians think that books written about Italy by non-Italians are rubbish!”

The programme for the day is 9am doors open; 9.45am opening remarks – Mother Jessica Reid (UKHarvest is the charity partner for 2025, an environmental charity helping local communities eat more healthily and fight food waste); and welcome address – Mark Hoult.

Then come the authors: 10-10.45am – David Hewson, introduced by Mark Hoult. 11.15am-12 – Erica James in conversation with Mark Hoult. 12.30-1.30pm – Dangerous Women: panel discussion featuring Elizabeth Buchan, Isabelle Grey, and Merle Nygate, chaired by Mark Hoult. 1.30-2.30pm – lunch. 2.30-3.15pm – Xiaolu Guo, introduced by Mark Hoult; and 4-4.45pm – Paul Kerensa, introduced by Fee Mak.