Author who took 10 years to conceive triplets releases new fertility support book

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisa Ashworth faced a 10 year struggle to conceive a baby which included 5 gruelling rounds of IVF and saw her mental health spiralling out of control. She finally discovered that managing her mindset was her missing link and she went on to have triplets at the age of 41.

Around 1 in 7 couples experience difficulties conceiving a baby and this week marks Fertility Awareness Week, which aims to provide support and information to anyone dealing on this journey. Local author Lisa Ashworth - who grew up in Horsham - faced her own 10 year struggle, with 5 rounds of IVF, before finally giving birth to triplets at the age of 41. She has now written a book to provide an insight into her unique journey to conceive and describe how she transformed her fertility plan by learning to manage her mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the book Lisa talks about the desperation of trying to conceive, and what a lonely time it is for anyone going through it. Lisa says 'I have been on the very same journey as the readers and I know exactly the pain and agony they are going through. I know how desperate you become when you want a baby so badly and how you will try anything if it might get you that positive test – I did it all! I also know how much the struggle messes with your head and how it can affect all areas of your life. I wanted to share what worked for me in the end, how I got my mindset back under my control and how that contributed to me finally getting pregnant at 40, with the added surprise of triplets too!'.

Lisa Ashworth has written a book about the mental strain of trying to conceive

'Mindset & Meltdowns' is a very practical book, providing readers with simple tools to start managing their own mindset and start feeling more positive again. It is also full of tips and guidance on how to manage some of the toughest parts of the journey. Lisa says 'When you reach a point that you are at rock bottom with it all and have no idea what to do next, Mindset & Meltdowns can help lift you out of that hole. I would love the readers to reach a place where they are facing their fertility journey with renewed energy and positivity, whatever stage they are at and however long they have been trying. There is so much written about the mind-body connection to help with all aspects of life, but this book focuses it all on fertility".

Lisa is launching her book this Thursday 2 November and is holding an online launch event at 7pm to which anyone is welcome to attend.