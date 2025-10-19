October 25 and 26 bring the Autumn Art Weekend in West Wittering.

Spokeswoman Linda Foskett said: “This group of artists and makers are delighted that after a Covid lull this event was such a success last year. They hope to be on track for another bumper weekend in the West Wittering Memorial Hall.

“Eighteen artists and makers will be showing a variety of styles and media. We are always delighted to hear our visitors’ response to the variety of styles and the quality available in a village setting.

“Viv Nicklin will be showing her textile art and Carolyn Bonar her painted silk scarfs and bags made from sailcloth. John and Ann Martin will be showing silver, glass and botanical paintings; Philip Hood his exceptional watercolours; Deborah Richards printmaking, mixed media and ceramics; Francisca Blackburne earthenware and porcelain ceramics; Jan Guest coastal art, ceramics; Julie Lewington jewellery, paintings and ceramics; Karen Ongley-Snook glass, jewellery and printmaking; Linda Foskett paintings, jewellery and printmaking; Chrissie Burgess ceramic sculpture; Jasmine Saunders acrylic and mixed media paintings; Daphne Casdagli Printmaking, Jo Flatt nature themed watercolours, gold leaf and ceramics. Sarah Monro acrylic ink painting; and Scott Farmer bespoke woodwork/whiskey tables.

“Teas and coffees will be available for a donation in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. It should be a fun weekend and we look seeing many of our regular visitors and meeting new art lovers.”