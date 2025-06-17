Award-winning drummer Clark Tracey brings quintet to Eastbourne

Award-winning drummer Clark Tracey brings his quintet The Jazz Champions to Splash Point Jazz Club, Eastbourne on June 25.

“Aptly named, considering the line-up of musicians, the Champions have been selling out at jazz clubs across the country for the past several months,” says spokeswoman Annette Keen.

“Clark Tracey, son of the late, brilliant pianist Stan Tracey, has had 40 years' experience playing alongside some of the most important artists in jazz at home and abroad. Some of the most significant unions with American artists have been with Johnny Griffin, Pharaoh Sanders, John Hicks, George Cables, Bud Shank, Red Rodney, and Scott Hamilton. British artists include names such as Ronnie Scott, John Surman, Alan Skidmore, Kenny Wheeler, Alan Barnes, Mark Nightingale, Don Weller and Tommy Smith. He has recorded over 100 albums (15 as a leader) and performed in over 50 countries. He has been awarded Best Drums title six times in the British Jazz Awards (most recently in 2018) and Ronnie Scott's Award for Best Drums in 2007. In 1999 Clark had a feature in the film The Talented Mr. Ripley starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law and he performed on the soundtrack of the motion picture Alfie, also starring Jude Law. Clark has appeared on stage as an actor/drummer on three occasions; Last Chance Theatre Company's The Last Connection for six months; Lady Day starring Dee Dee Bridgewater for a year and Lenny starring Eddie Izzard and directed by Sir Peter Hall for a year.

“Earlier this year he put together the cream of UK jazz musicians for his band Jazz Champions, and it's been a huge success wherever it's played – no wonder when you see the line-up.

“Art Themen (saxes) is a national treasure of the jazz world, with the experience that comes of more than 60 years playing with some of the finest in the world (including Stan Tracey, with whom he performed for many years). He was honoured with the Worshipful Company of Musicians Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

“Simon Allen was snapped up by Clark Tracey for one of his quintets as soon as he left the Royal Academy of Music, and has played with him on and off ever since, in addition to a host of other people.

“David Newton (keys) has won the British Jazz Awards Piano medal on 16 occasions, plus numerous other awards. For ten years he travelled the world as accompanist to Stacey Kent, and he plays regularly with Alan Barnes, who he first met at Leeds College of Music when they were both students there.

“Andy Cleyndert is first-call double bass player for many visiting Americans as well as UK bands. It would be easier to list the people he hasn't played with, than those he has!

“The Jazz Champions, formed in 2024, partly pays tribute to the compositions of Stan Tracey. Other material centres around tunes that have meant a lot to Clark throughout his career, all vibrant, exciting tunes that have been pleasing audiences up and down the country.”

The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £15 on the door on the night (if still available), or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).

Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue.