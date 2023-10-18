Award-winning Pulborough Community Magazine
The Assocation of Church Editors was formed in 1999 to bring together editors, authors, designers and other church members involved in the production of church magazines for all demoninations throughout the United Kingdom and abroad.
Pulborough are delighted to announce that once again The Pulborough Community News Magazine has won an award. This year the magazine was successful in gaining the Silver Award in this national competition of Association of Church Editors (ACE).
Thanks go to Ann Kaiser the editor and also all those who contribute articles each month and to Nigel Frey who helps with the layout, all those willing volunteers who sort and deliver the magazine, and everyone who regularly buys this informative monthly magazine.
If you would like to advertise in this magazine please contact [email protected]