Ayckbourn classic from the Funtington Players on stage

Helen Harries-Rees is delighted to be directing a play she herself appeared in 42 years ago – happy memories of being one of the two sisters it imagines, alongside a very dear friend.

She returns to the play now with the Funtington Players. Her production of Sisterly Feelings - A Related Comedy by Alan Ayckbourn runs from November 26-30 at The West Ashling and Funtington District Village Hall, West Ashling, PO18 8DN, with tickets available from

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/funtingtonplayers

“The play was one of my choices. The company had read a number of plays in advance. They had some play-readings of a number of productions that they were considering in the future and they chose this one. I am fairly new to the society. I have performed with them two or three times in the past. I moved from the Surrey/South London area some seven or eight years ago and I was very keen to continue my interest in theatre as both a director and a performer. I am a performer-cum-director. That's where I've come to direct in the past and I wanted to get involved in the local amdram scene. Funtington Players seemed very buoyant and very active. The first one I did with them was Macbeth where I played a witch. I really enjoyed it. I loved the company and the great set of people, and then I was in Rumours.”

The directing is a particular pleasure: “I have always been in learning and development and in leadership development and I realised as you get older that the amdram parts become less available because we need to encourage the younger people to become involved and so I gravitated towards the skills that I had been using in my career. I've done a lot of directing of large-scale productions and lots of musicals.

“I love first and foremost identifying a play that could be satisfying and would give me a challenge. I've always loved having a challenge. I've never shied away. I love working with people and getting the best out of them and I love creating something that the audience can really engage with. I just love working with people and the great thing is that in amdram you meet the range of society. We have got four ex-medics in this production. You have everyone. You've got people that are retired and you've got people that are studying. You come across all the different areas of society and everyone comes together with a purpose to create the best theatre experience possible.

“This play is about a family. The father is a retired doctor. He has three children, two daughters and one son and they all arrive at the funeral of their mother. The father wants everyone to go traipsing around the local common to share memories of her and their life together. And you meet the partners of the respective children and they're all wonderful characters. They are very, very different and we have really enjoyed detailing the characters.

“It opens with the funeral and the father's lost his wife. And the two sisters meet the brother of the son’s girlfriend and they both take a bit of a shine to him. They both have their own relationships. One is married and one isn't and you've got two characters who are very different to each other.”

And in two different versions of the play, each of the two sisters goes off with the character: “We have only got the time to do one of the two different versions but it still stands as a play in its own right. There are some great characters and they're all very well crafted characters and we have been able to really play around with the family dynamic and with the emotions.”