Ayckbourn classic launches Eastbourne spring drama season

The Devonshire Park spring drama season is back in Eastbourne with producers London Classic Theatre’s new production of Alan Ayckbourn’s classic Just Between Ourselves from March 11-15.

It is 1976. Dennis tinkers in his garage, cheerfully indifferent to wife Vera’s impending breakdown. Marjorie hovers in the background, making tea and finding fault. Neil has planned a birthday surprise for his wife, but Pam doesn’t share his enthusiasm, preoccupied by frustrations of her own.

The cast includes Judy Buxton (On the Up), Joseph Clowser (Private Peaceful), Helen Phillips (Arthur and Merlin), Tom Richardson (Abigail's Party, Hound of the Baskervilles) and Holly Smith (What The Butler Saw).

Directed by founder and London Classic Theatre artistic director Michael Cabot, the creative team is completed by set and costume design by Elizabeth Wright with lighting by Clare O’Donoghue.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “In perhaps his most emotionally charged play, Alan Ayckbourn masterfully evokes a world of hidden tensions and suppressed hostility. He skilfully navigates the tightrope between comedy and tragedy, guiding us towards a hilarious, yet chilling finale.”

An Olivier and Tony Award winning playwright, Alan Ayckbourn’s ninety plays have been produced worldwide. Notable successes include: The Norman Conquests, Relatively Speaking, Bedroom Farce, A Chorus of Disapproval and Communicating Doors.

Following successful tours of Absent Friends (2015) and Absurd Person Singular (2020-21), Alan Ayckbourn’s 1976 masterclass in suburban comedy and heartbreak will form the centrepiece of London Classic Theatre’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Just Between Ourselves runs from March 11-15 at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne.

London Classic Theatre is based in Whyteleafe, Surrey. Originally founded in 1993, London Classic Theatre initially produced European classics on the London fringe. In 2000, London Classic Theatre was launched as a touring company, with their production of David Mamet’s Oleanna opening in the 130-seat studio at Harrow Arts Centre.

Artistic director Michael said: “It has been a fascinating journey. Since that first appearance, we have performed to over 750,000 people at more than 250 theatres and arts centres around the UK and Ireland. The aim, expressed in our original mission statement, has always been to produce challenging, accessible drama for audiences in London and the regions; to offer our work to venues of all scales and sizes, from arts centres and studio spaces to number one and repertory theatres; to build and maintain relationships with these venues; and most importantly, to produce theatre of the highest quality.”