Bachelors star Dec Cluskey offers Eastbourne date

The Bachelors star Dec Cluskey is giving a special performance at an event being hosted by Anderida Writers – for members and guests in the Garden Suite of the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne on Tuesday, March 11 at 7.30 pm.

Event organiser Tony Flood said: “In my role as chairman of Anderida, I have persuaded Dec to star in this mega event. This is a great opportunity for music lovers to see a living legend – the last member of The Bachelors – singing and playing guitar, with hit songs including No Arms Can Ever Hold You, I Believe, I Wouldn't Trade You For the World, Charmaine, Diane and Ramona.

“And guests will only have to pay £5 to do so. That is the token entry fee Anderida will be charging non-members at the door of The Garden Suite. You can book places by simply emailing me at [email protected]

“The Bachelors, who back in the 1960s were bigger than The Beatles, consisted of Dec, his older brother Con and their friend John Stokes. The good-looking lads from Dublin were hailed for their superb harmonies and instrumentals.

“John left the group in 1984 and the two brothers carried on as a duo until Con passed away after contracting Covid, in April 2022. Dec, who lives in Eastbourne with his wife Sandy, a former dancing star, still performs on Zoom as both a solo artist and by using technology to show him singing with Con. He also appears at various venues with his daughter Victoria, a tribute artist.”

Dec, now 83, says: “The Bachelors had so many successes, including 18 records in the UK charts and twice appearing on the Royal Command Performance. But, although many of the older generation still love to hear our songs, young music fans probably don't know about us.”

Tony added: “The boys started as the Harmonichords and appeared on Hughie Green's popular television talent show Opportunity Knocks before changing their name to The Bachelors.

“Dec, an age-defying Peter Pan character, has contributed a great deal to the success of events in East Sussex, including raising money for worthy causes and being an official of Eastbourne Speakers Club, which is part of Toastmasters International, with whom he has been an award winner.

“He did me a great favour by introducing the film premiere of the comedy play I wrote called Hacking It when it was shown at the Winter Garden Theatre, Eastbourne, in January 2012.

“I feature The Bachelors and The Beatles among a host of showbiz and sports stars in my celebrity book My Life With The Stars – Sizzling Secrets Spilled!”

Dec believes problems are there to be solved - as he did during Covid. He explains: “Con and I came up with the idea of using Zoom during Covid so that we could appear live together even though I was in Eastbourne and Con in Elland in Yorkshire. We created our individual parts on camera and I stitched them together, using ‘green screen’ techniques where, by filming in front of a green screen, I could have Con and I appearing to sing together with any background.

“The Zoom shows were an immediate success, with replays posted on YouTube within days. After Con was tragically struck down by Covid, Bachelors’ enthusiasts, around the world, insisted I continue the monthly shows.”

The Zoom performances are given free on every first Sunday of the month from 2.30pm UK time by going to www.zoom.us and clicking on the blue message ‘sign up free’ in the top right corner of the screen.

“I love keeping alive memories of Con by showing videos on which we appear to be singing together.”