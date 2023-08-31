Back to school and back to Parliament: Arundel MP wishes pupils a great start to academic year
Andrew Griffith restated the Department of Education’s announcement last August that schools will get an extra £2 billion of revenue funding for the 2023/4 academic year, and the same boost for the following year. This increased funding for schools comes along with the £1.5 billion increase already pledged, bringing the overall funding increase to £3.5 billion for this year.
This sees a typical secondary school of 900 students receive an additional £200,000 in funding for the forthcoming academic year, therefore benefiting the education provided to our young as schools are enabled to choose how they spend the additional funding, for example, on staffing, classroom materials, or other running costs.
Teacher strikes over pay have also ended, after all four unions accepted a 6.5% pay rise.
As children return to the classroom, MPs are also returning to Parliament as their Summer Recess ends – although as Treasury Minister Andrew Griffith has been working throughout including responding to his constituents’ emails and letters.
Andrew Griffith said: “I look forward to being back in Parliament representing the interests and constituents of Arundel and South Downs. I wish all students and teachers a great year ahead.”
If your school would like a tour of the Houses of Parliament please write to Andrew Griffith MP at House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA or email [email protected].