Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith has wished pupils a great start to the new academic year. Students are returning to education after their summer break, and some will be taking their next big steps as they start their first terms in primary and secondary education.

Andrew Griffith restated the Department of Education’s announcement last August that schools will get an extra £2 billion of revenue funding for the 2023/4 academic year, and the same boost for the following year. This increased funding for schools comes along with the £1.5 billion increase already pledged, bringing the overall funding increase to £3.5 billion for this year.

This sees a typical secondary school of 900 students receive an additional £200,000 in funding for the forthcoming academic year, therefore benefiting the education provided to our young as schools are enabled to choose how they spend the additional funding, for example, on staffing, classroom materials, or other running costs.

Teacher strikes over pay have also ended, after all four unions accepted a 6.5% pay rise.

Andrew with primary school pupils in Houses of Parliament

As children return to the classroom, MPs are also returning to Parliament as their Summer Recess ends – although as Treasury Minister Andrew Griffith has been working throughout including responding to his constituents’ emails and letters.

Andrew Griffith said: “I look forward to being back in Parliament representing the interests and constituents of Arundel and South Downs. I wish all students and teachers a great year ahead.”