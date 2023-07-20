Bacon butties and bikers at Russettings Care Home, Balcombe

On July 14, Russettings Care Home in Balcombe were happy to welcome the local Vintage bikers club, YMCC.

Brian Robins very kindly, at short notice, reached out to his club members to help celebrate the day. Many of our residents were keen motor bike riders in their day and themselves raced in the TT races, including the Isle of Man TT race.

The roar of the many different types of vintage motor bikes, as they arrived at Russettings, was a real treat!

The weather wasn't ideal, but it didn't stop bikers and residents alike, enjoy chatting about their mutual passion of bikes.

Bacon butties and bikers at Balcombe care home

The ladies remembered riding pillion on their husbands and boyfriend's bikes and equally enjoyed reminiscing, bringing back fond memories.

As the weather improved, our resident chef prepared crispy bacon butties with tea and coffee. Delicious!

Conversation and the viewing of these amazing bikes continued until we gave a warm farewell, to the wonderful, Surrey and Sussex VMCC club!