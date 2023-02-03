A car and a cement mixer caught fire on a road in Balcombe this morning (Friday, February 3).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “No injuries have been reported. The driver of the truck – a 25 -year-old man from Hounslow – was arrested on suspicion of remaining in the UK beyond time limit and will be passed on to Immigration Services.”

AA Traffic News initially reported at 9.36am that the B2036 London Road was closed with queueing traffic both ways between B2110 High Street and Stoney Lane.

The AA Traffic News message said: “A lorry has overturned and caught fire closing the road, affecting traffic between Haywards Heath and Crawley.” For more updates from AA Traffic News visit www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service later confirmed: “We were called at 9.31am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision on London Road at Balcombe between Stone Lane and the B2110. Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Crawley and Burgess Hill to the scene.

“Upon arrival they found a collision involving a car and a cement mixer, with both vehicles alight and the fire spreading to nearby telegraph lines. Fortunately none of the occupants of the vehicles were trapped.

“Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service are also in attendance, and BT have been requested to the scene.

There have been reports that a lorry has caught fire on a road in Balcombe