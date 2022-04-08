Police said the incident happened between the Cowdray Arms pub and Maidenbower at around 9pm.

“A Land Rover Defender was travelling westbound when it left the road and collided with trees, coming to rest on the nearside verge,” said a police spokesperson.

“Ambulance attended and the driver was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed he had sustained serious injuries,” they said.

Police said a driver was seriously injured in a crash on the B2036 Balcombe Road on Thursday, April 7.