Balcombe Road crash: police appeal for witnesses after driver seriously injured

Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses to a crash that seriously injured a driver on the B2036 Balcombe Road on Thursday, April 7.

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 8th April 2022, 1:01 pm

Police said the incident happened between the Cowdray Arms pub and Maidenbower at around 9pm.

“A Land Rover Defender was travelling westbound when it left the road and collided with trees, coming to rest on the nearside verge,” said a police spokesperson.

“Ambulance attended and the driver was taken to hospital, where it was confirmed he had sustained serious injuries,” they said.

Sussex Police are urging anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 1241 of 07/04.

