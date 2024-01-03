Baldwin Boxall staff donate to Crowborough Foodbank

As part of our sustainability journey and commitment to our local community, the staff of Baldwin Boxall brought in donations of groceries and essentials for their local Foodbank in Crowborough.

In October 2023, the Directors of Baldwin Boxall carried out a staff survey solely focussed on the company’s plans and ideas for sustainability and, also, the Heart of the City campaign. One aspect of the survey asked staff to select their three priorities from the 17 ‘United Nations Sustainable Development Goals’. Number 2, Zero Hunger, was one that was chosen.

As always, as far as the staff and directors of Baldwin Boxall are concerned, there is no point of having a goal if no action is to be taken. So, the date for the first collection of items for the local Foodbank was picked, items assembled around the Christmas tree in the reception area and subsequently delivered to the Foodbank a few days before Christmas.

Nick Baldwin, Director, Baldwin Boxall Delivering Staff Donations to Crowborough Foodbank

Nick Baldwin, Sales & Marketing Director, Baldwin Boxall (pictured delivering the items) said, “I am so proud of the staff and the volume of donations that quickly assembled around our Christmas Tree. We are 100% committed to our sustainability campaign and also to being more involved in supporting our local community and I am looking forward to seeing where this will take us in the future.”