Baldwin Boxall staff donate to Crowborough Foodbank
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of our sustainability journey and commitment to our local community, the staff of Baldwin Boxall brought in donations of groceries and essentials for their local Foodbank in Crowborough.
In October 2023, the Directors of Baldwin Boxall carried out a staff survey solely focussed on the company’s plans and ideas for sustainability and, also, the Heart of the City campaign. One aspect of the survey asked staff to select their three priorities from the 17 ‘United Nations Sustainable Development Goals’. Number 2, Zero Hunger, was one that was chosen.
As always, as far as the staff and directors of Baldwin Boxall are concerned, there is no point of having a goal if no action is to be taken. So, the date for the first collection of items for the local Foodbank was picked, items assembled around the Christmas tree in the reception area and subsequently delivered to the Foodbank a few days before Christmas.
Nick Baldwin, Sales & Marketing Director, Baldwin Boxall (pictured delivering the items) said, “I am so proud of the staff and the volume of donations that quickly assembled around our Christmas Tree. We are 100% committed to our sustainability campaign and also to being more involved in supporting our local community and I am looking forward to seeing where this will take us in the future.”
Responding to the donation, Iain Luxford wrote on behalf of Crowborough Foodbank Management Team, “We want to thank you, and everyone at Baldwin Boxall who donated, for your amazing generosity and compassion for families in our community who are in crisis. In 2023, thanks to the support we received from schools, churches, local companies, and shoppers we were able to support 5,734 local people with emergency food. That meant a total of 51,606 meals! This year is proving even busier with the cost of living crisis only making the situation worse for many. On behalf of the families we are helping, we cannot thank you enough. Please pass on our gratitude to everyone involved.”