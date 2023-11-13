Banking on Sussex farmers - MP Andrew Griffith visits Slindon farm

Arundel and South Down MP, Andrew Griffith, visited a local farm nestled in the South Downs near Slindon which has been supported by Lloyds Banking Group.

Husband and wife team, Paul and Madeleine Crawley, have been farming at Courthill Farm in Slindon since 2014. As tenant farmers, they look after over 600 acres of National Trust land as a mixed holding with crops, cattle and sheep. Everything they produce is fully organic, with sustainable farming at the core of what they love doing.

More recently they have diversified to include high-quality shepherds huts for short stays so that visitors can also enjoy the stunning setting of the farm and the tranquillity of the South Downs.

The MP toured the farm with Paul and Madeleine and heard about the work they do to maintain the highest standards of food production alongside stewarding the special landscape.

Madeleine and Paul Crawley with Andrew Griffith MP and Lloyds Banking Group representatives

The Crawley’s relationship with Lloyds Banking Group – and the importance of banking to the agriculture sector generally - was something they wanted to highlight to Andrew Griffith. Representatives from Lloyds, Ian Webb, Carl Breeds and Richard North, spoke about the importance of understanding the farming industry to be able to provide the best advice and service.

Lloyds Banking Group is the UK’s largest lender to farmers and the wider sector– with 46,500 clients and a dedicated business called the Agriculture Mortgage Corporation (AMC). Working with farmers, they support moves to more sustainable practices, and contribute towards the UK’s net zero goal helping British farmers meet these targets.

Carl Breeds, Relationship Manager at Lloyds Banking Group, said:

“We’re delighted to have been able to show Andrew the brilliant work Paul and Madeleine are doing to farm sustainably, produce top-quality food and now host holiday-makers in the heart of the South Downs. Lloyds is the largest lender to British farmers- and it’s a privilege to be able to support thriving local businesses like the Crawleys. They’re a great example of the way our farmers look after our environment and contribute to strong local economies; and we’re looking forward to helping the business grow further in future”.

Andrew speaking to Slindon farmers at Courthill Farm

Andrew Griffith said:

“It was great to meet Paul and Madeleine Crawley and to hear how they are working their farm in Slindon. They are doing important work in our countryside by not only producing high quality organic food, but also in looking after land with their sustainable farming practices.