Barn catches fire in Crawley on Christmas Day
The emergency services were called after a barn caught fire in Crawley on Christmas Day.
By Sam Morton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 14:35 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 14:47 GMT
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said multiple crews were sent to a fire involving an agricultural building on Langley Walk, Langley Green at 4.40pm.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Crawley, Horsham and Burgess Hill to the scene,” a spokesperson said.
"Upon arrival they found a barn well-alight and quickly got to work using two main jets and a high pressure hose reel to bring the fire under control.
“Firefighters remained on scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hotspots, before leaving the scene at 7.21pm.”