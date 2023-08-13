West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said on Twitter at 3.44pm: “Crews are currently tackling a fire at a derelict barn in Hayes Lane, Slinfold. The barn is well alight – please avoid the area if possible.”
At 3.53pm they added that fire engines from Horsham Fire Station, Crawley Fire Station, Burgess Hill Fire Station, Cranleigh, Dorking and the water carrier and off-road vehicle from Petworth Fire Station were at the scene.
At 5.10pm the fire service said: “The incident has been scaled down, with two fire engines currently at the scene.”