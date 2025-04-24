Baroque violinist Holly Harman launches debut solo album in St Leonards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Baroque violinist Holly Harman & The H Ensemble launch Holly’s debut solo album in the latest gig in the Sounds St Leonards series at St John's Church, Pevensey Road, St Leonards on April 29 (doors 7pm; concert starts 7.30pm).

Tickets are available from the series’ website at www.sounds-stleonards.co.uk.

Holly’s new album is called Ground, a title which plays on a number of meanings of the word. It offers a unique blend of the historic with the contemporary, capturing the expressive qualities of Baroque and traditional folk music. The title represents not only the Baroque compositional technique of ground bass, but also as a reference to feeling grounded and a nod to at times feeling ground down by life and industry, Holly explains.

Featuring intricate works by early Baroque composers including Heinrich Ignaz Franz

Biber, Nicola Matteis and Marco Uccellini, the album also dives into traditional folk music, including the lyrical tune Fairy Queen by Irish harpist and composer Turlough O'Carolan, as well as a modern folk piece by Sid Goldsmith, infusing a soulful, earthy quality to the album. The album's centerpiece is a fresh commission by composer Alice Zawadzki, known for her emotive and genre-blending style. Zawadzki's piece, Get Thee To The Trees, adds a modern voice to the album, exploring a new palette of textures and emotions, tying past and present

together.

Holly is a distinguished baroque violinist with a deep connection to the music of the Baroque period. As she says the album offers the three elements of her musical personality: the Baroque, the new commission and the folk melodies.

Previously Holly released a disc with The Twisted Twenty to wide acclaim. Consequently she

created her own Penny Fiddle Records, a ground-breaking record label dedicated to multi-genre, unclassifiable and unexplored string music. Now comes the debut solo album.

“I do feel a little bit of pressure. The album for me is getting back to playing solo and also chamber music. The pandemic for some people was a very creative time but for me it was a fairly depressing moment. I had a job during the pandemic and that was great because it kept me going but I didn't play. I didn't practise and I didn't find joy in playing. I didn't want to do any of the online things and the whole thing just ended up like a big reset in terms of playing and then since then about finding my love for playing again. So this album is a homage to being back. So I think yes it does feel pressurised but it does also feel like a reset and I am happy with it.

“After the pandemic I produced an album for a friend of mine. It was a new experience but I really, really enjoyed it. I got some Arts Council funding just to really go and explore being in a recording situation. Then I recorded this album which was also supported by the Arts Council and I did all the technical stuff as much as I could, with the help of some patient teachers so the album is really about feeling more grounded in myself.”

Musicians on the album are Holly Harman (Baroque violin); Carina Cosgrave (violone); Oliver John Ruthven (harpsichord); Kristiina Watt (theorbo); and Sid Goldsmith (cittern/voice); engineer and producer Fiona Cruickshank; edited and mixed by Holly Harman; mastered by John Croft at Chiaro Audio; recorded at School Farm Studios, July 2024.