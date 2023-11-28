Battle care home celebrates first year of serving the community

Hazel Lodge care home, in Battle, has thrown an Abba-themed birthday party to celebrate its first year of serving the local community.

Staff, residents and guests commemorated this special occasion with live music, party games and a delicious birthday buffet with a selection of homemade mini steak burgers, savoury pastries and cakes all whipped up by their talented head chef Rob and the hospitality team.

Over the past year, Hazel Lodge has built up an excellent reputation within its local community for offering great care in wonderful surroundings.

The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours and it already employs over 50 staff, with most of them being local to Battle.

Resident Patricia Measurers cutting the cake with Regional Director Jeff Levine

Hazel Lodge opened on 24th November 2022 and has welcomed nearly 70 residents through its doors for both respite and longer term care over the past 12 months, with many now being permanent residents.

Regional Director, Jeff Levinesaid: “It is important to recognise the hard work of our staff here at Hazel Lodge.

"In the past year, we have turned a building into a wonderful caring home for our residents to live in and for our staff to work in.

"Today not only enables us to celebrate their hard work, but it's also an opportunity to thank the residents, their relatives and friends who have and continue to support us to make Hazel Lodge such a loving home.”