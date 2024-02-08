Battle care home hosts intergenerational opera for young and old
The project, which runs for five weeks, takes place weekly at Hazel Lodge and is run by Charlotte Wicks of Intergenerational Opera. Every Friday morning the children visit the residents at Hazel Lodge and learn the story of Carmen through song.
Intergenerational Opera is a music outreach programme running in East Sussex. The project uses music to develop communication and social interaction, boost confidence and creative expression and generally improve wellbeing for all its participants. Sessions are run by two professional opera singers and supported by a pianist. Residents and the children learn the songs by ear over the five weeks and then put on final performance to their families on the last day of the project.
General Manager, Robert Dura-Mayof Hazel Lodge said: “We are so excited to be part of this amazing project, the residents at our home really enjoy the sessions and love seeing our young visitors every week. The interaction between the generations is so lovely to see and we can’t wait to see and hear the final performance.”
