Battle care home launches Memory Lane community for Dementia Action Week

Hazel Lodge care home, in Battle has officially opened their Memory Lane community by holding a dementia information event during Dementia Action Week, which aims to raise awareness of dementia.

Councillor Nigel Sinden & Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager

Representatives from Hastings Dementia Action Alliance, Care for the Carers, Association of Carers, DISC Dementia, Trading Standards, Rural Rother PCN were all on hand to offer advice and information to visitors who may be living with dementia or caring for someone who is.

Councillor and Chairman of Hastings DAA, Nigel Sinden joined forces with Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager to cut the cake and officially open their Memory Lane Community. Caroline also presented Nigel with a cheque for £143.60 for Dementia UK, which was raised by residents, staff and visitors at their recent Time for a Cuppa Coffee morning.

Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager at Hazel Lodge said: “Everyone here has enjoyed celebrating Dementia Action Week and raising awareness about this disease which affects so many in the community.