Battle care home's coronation celebrations

Staff and residents at the home put their heads together and came up with a plan for their celebrations fit for a King. Over the bank holiday weekend the home held a Royal Afternoon Tea for residents and their families on Saturday followed by A Big Coronation Lunch open to the community on Monday, with live music on both days everyone came together to celebrate our new King and talk about the new era the country is entering. Caroline Pulleyn, General Manager at Hazel Lodge said: "We've all had such a wonderful time celebrating the Coronation. It has been a really exciting time thinking about how we wanted to celebrate, planning our activities, decorating the home and creating all the party food. It was so lovely to be able to invite our friends, family and the local community to come and join us for the celebration too."