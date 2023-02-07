Battle receptionist reaches for the sky with charity parachute jump

A receptionist from Battle is planning a parachute jump to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice in memory of her mother.

Sarah King in St. Michael's Hospice t-shirt

The tandem jump on April 19 at Headcorn, Kent, is Sarah King’s latest adventure to raise funds for the hospice that looked after her mother, Alma Mann, through at home care during the final weeks of her life.

Sarah, who works for chartered accountants Holland Harper LLP, said: “She was a fantastic mum and granny, and she was taken away from us far too soon. During those last few weeks, the help we received from St. Michael’s Hospice was invaluable. It was obviously a very distressing period for my family, but the help they gave allowed mum to stay at home for as long as possible.

“Last year, I was Miss March in the ‘nude’ calendar created by the Battle Theatrical Society, which was sponsored by Holland Harper LLP. After a difficult period, this was a very empowering experience for me and so, as I turn 50 this year, I wanted to do something that would not only mark the occasion but also raise funds for a fabulous charity.

"A parachute jump seemed like the ideal solution. It represents the start of my new life and I know my mum would be extremely proud, although perhaps a bit concerned about the parachute not opening.”